Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,043.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $93,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

