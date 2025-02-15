JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after buying an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

