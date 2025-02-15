Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Decreased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grocery Outlet
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.