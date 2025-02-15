Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Decreased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.