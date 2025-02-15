FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MGM Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

