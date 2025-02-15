Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

