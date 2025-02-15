Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 430,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

