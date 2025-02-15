Elm3 Financial Group LLC Takes $402,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

