Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 453.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 22.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $377.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Insider Activity

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.