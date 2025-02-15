Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

