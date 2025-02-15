Choreo LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $484,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

NYSE AYI opened at $329.51 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average of $293.95. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

