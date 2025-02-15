ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

