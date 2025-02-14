Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 175,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 697,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.