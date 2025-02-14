Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,440 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
NYSE GTLS opened at $193.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
