State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,075 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.