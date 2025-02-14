Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHJ opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

