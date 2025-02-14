Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,275,139.89. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,878 shares of company stock worth $81,229,286 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

