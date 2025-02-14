Choreo LLC Sells 20,422 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after buying an additional 541,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after buying an additional 687,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.20 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.