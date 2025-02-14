Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.