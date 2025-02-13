2,896 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,166,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,012,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after acquiring an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 279,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

