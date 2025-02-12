State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Crane by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

