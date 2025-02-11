WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 28,473 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

