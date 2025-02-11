Visionary Horizons LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Visionary Horizons LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $44,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.