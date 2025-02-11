Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

