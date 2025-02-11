TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$1.76.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
