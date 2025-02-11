Stone Summit Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,724,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after buying an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

