Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) received a C$0.60 target price from Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
CVE:SSV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,954. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. Southern Silver Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.
About Southern Silver Exploration
