Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

SFTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ATB Capital cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.58.

TSE:SFTC remained flat at C$24.38 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,456. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$16.09 and a 12-month high of C$24.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.59.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

