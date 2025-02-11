Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.22. 121,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$17.41 and a twelve month high of C$29.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

