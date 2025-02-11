Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
