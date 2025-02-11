Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.