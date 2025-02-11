Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.