Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

