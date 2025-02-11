Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.86.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

