Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.35 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.35 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

