Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.35 Price Target for Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.35 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
