Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 137.6% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 655.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $319,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,809.20. This represents a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,085 shares of company stock worth $1,582,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.