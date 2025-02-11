Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $628.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

