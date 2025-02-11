Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

