Activest Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.96 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.