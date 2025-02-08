WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.64 and last traded at $173.92. 33,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 16,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.26.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.