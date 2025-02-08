Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.42 and last traded at C$45.40. 15,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 34,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.03.

