THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

THK Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.