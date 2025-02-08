Strid Group LLC Acquires 5,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

