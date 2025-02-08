Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SGU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 11,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.48. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.01%.
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
