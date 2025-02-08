Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 45,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 56,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Solvay Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.0991 dividend. This is a boost from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

