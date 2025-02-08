Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

