Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.65 and last traded at $173.14. Approximately 2,138,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,470,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.66.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $488.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14,290.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

