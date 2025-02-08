Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,233. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 300,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

