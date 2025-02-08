Odyssey Health Extends Maturity Date on Promissory Notes in Agreement Amendments

On January 31, 2025, Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) made significant strides by entering into four Promissory Note Amendments. These amendments are in connection to the original Promissory Notes initiated on December 21, 2021, and December 22, 2021, and subsequently amended on various occasions, with dates including April 20, 2022, June 3, 2022, September 30, 2022, December 30, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, November 1, 2023, January 31, 2024, and July 31, 2024.

In these recent Amendments, Odyssey Health, Inc. collaborated with two directors and two officers of the company. The primary alteration in these agreements involves an extension of the maturity date of the notes. The parties involved have harmoniously decided to extend the maturity date of the note to July 31, 2025. Importantly, all other terms and conditions of the agreements remain unaltered.

As per the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Form of Amendment No. 10 to Promissory Note can be examined in more detail in Exhibit 10.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, providing a comprehensive summary of the agreed-upon amendments.

Moreover, in accordance with the provisions stated under Item 2.03 of the filing, the information disclosed in Item 1.01 has been assimilated by reference, emphasizing the creation of a direct financial obligation or an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of the registrant.

The Amendments have been made readily available to interested parties through the associated exhibits included in the filing, with Exhibit 10.1 showcasing the Form of Amendment No. 10 to Promissory Note. Additionally, the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is also available for further examination in Exhibit 104.

The filing has been duly signed by Joseph Michael Redmond, the Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Health, Inc., with the report being authorized on behalf of the company on February 6, 2025.

In conclusion, these recent Amendments signify a strategic move by Odyssey Health, Inc., reflecting a concerted effort to navigate financial obligations effectively and ensure streamlined operations moving forward.

