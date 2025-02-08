Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 100,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

