Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.51). 161,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 199,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The firm has a market cap of £106.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 12.71 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Knights Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knights Group Holdings plc will post 22.0875439 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Knights Group’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Dave Wilson acquired 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,030.65 ($12,443.43). 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

