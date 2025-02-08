GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 484328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 12.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
